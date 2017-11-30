TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Late politician’s Huntington home lists for $1.15M

The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to

The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to the Huntington Historical Society. Photo Credit: Edberg Solutions / Alexandros Giannakis

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A restored Huntington home previously owned by attorney and former New York state Assemb. John Robinson is on the market for $1.15 million.

The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to the Huntington Historical Society, which is featuring it in its Historic Holiday House tour scheduled for Dec. 3. Original touches include parquet wood floors, crown and base moldings, an original Palladian window and bullseye-pattern doors with large, centered knobs.

“We like old homes with lots of character and bringing them back,” says owner Matthew Reed, who owns the four-bedroom home with two full and two half-baths with wife, Wendi Reed.

Robinson, who was elected in 1912 to the Assembly at age 24, served one term. He died of a heart attack just two weeks after being selected in August 1934 as Suffolk County’s Democratic Party chair, Huntington Town Historian Robert Hughes says.

Today, the home boasts a dining room with coffered ceilings, a pine-paneled library with fireplace and a living room with built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace and adjoining screened-in porch. An eat-in chef’s kitchen has granite surfaces, custom cherry cabinets, a butler’s pantry and a Garland stove.

Upstairs, a master bedroom suite has walk-in closets and doors to a restored mahogany deck. A third-floor bonus room has a bar and pool table.

The 0.65-acre parcel has a circular driveway, porte-cochere and backyard deck.

Jeanine Palatella, of Signature Premier Properties, is the listing agent.

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Luxfer Magtech Inc. has announced that it will LI manufacturing plant to close, lay off 60
An ice cream swirl at Kith Treats at New cereal ice cream bar opens on LI
Among the Hempstead streets that have been repaved $2.5M repaving project to be over by summer
LIRR commmuters flood the platform at the Ronkonkoma Group: Cost of living to worsen without regional revamp
Firefighters were called to a home on Beechnut Fire engulfs pickups in driveway, officials say
North Hempstead Town Hall on Sept. 1, 2015. Town gets $600,000 to replace lead pipes