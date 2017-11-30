A restored Huntington home previously owned by attorney and former New York state Assemb. John Robinson is on the market for $1.15 million.

The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to the Huntington Historical Society, which is featuring it in its Historic Holiday House tour scheduled for Dec. 3. Original touches include parquet wood floors, crown and base moldings, an original Palladian window and bullseye-pattern doors with large, centered knobs.

“We like old homes with lots of character and bringing them back,” says owner Matthew Reed, who owns the four-bedroom home with two full and two half-baths with wife, Wendi Reed.

Robinson, who was elected in 1912 to the Assembly at age 24, served one term. He died of a heart attack just two weeks after being selected in August 1934 as Suffolk County’s Democratic Party chair, Huntington Town Historian Robert Hughes says.

Today, the home boasts a dining room with coffered ceilings, a pine-paneled library with fireplace and a living room with built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace and adjoining screened-in porch. An eat-in chef’s kitchen has granite surfaces, custom cherry cabinets, a butler’s pantry and a Garland stove.

Upstairs, a master bedroom suite has walk-in closets and doors to a restored mahogany deck. A third-floor bonus room has a bar and pool table.

The 0.65-acre parcel has a circular driveway, porte-cochere and backyard deck.

Jeanine Palatella, of Signature Premier Properties, is the listing agent.