Pond views and beach access are among the highlights of a Huntington home listed for $549,000.

It is one of three houses built in 1950 around the freshwater pond, says Ginger Dara of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who is listing the property with Paul Dara.

“From the curb, it just looks like a small house. Once you walk through the door, it opens up, and walls of glass look out to the deck and over the pond,” Ginger Dara says.

The Cape-style home in the Harborfields school district has seven rooms, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an updated kitchen. The lower level is comprised of a family room and a garage converted to a workshop, both with outside entrances. There is a fireplace in the living room and hardwood floors throughout.

Seller Jim Titus notes that the home is only about 1,000 feet from Fleets Cove Beach Park and comes with the option to apply for membership in the nearby Knollwood Beach Association. He says he hopes the next owner appreciates the house and its unique setting.

“It’s very quiet and private, with beautiful black walnut and cypress trees all around,” Titus says. “I like the home very much and I hate to leave it.”