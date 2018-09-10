Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Historic LI families owned this $539,000 Huntington home

This 1917 Huntington home has many of its

This 1917 Huntington home has many of its original features. Photo Credit: Edgberg Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A historic Colonial within walking distance to downtown Huntington is on the market for $539,000.

Sited on a .24-acre lot, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has many of its original features, including a front porch, granny attic, moldings and hardwood floors. Recent updates include a new roof and windows.

The 1917 home was first occupied by George Young, whose son Charles served in World War I, says Robert Hughes, Huntington town historian. From 1924 to 1967, it was owned by Walter Ketcham, a member of a prominent Huntington family who served as a manager of the Suffolk County Water Authority for 52 years.

The next owners, George and Fred Sammis, part of the well-known Huntington family, sold the house in the early '70s to parents of the current owners, says listing agent Nordeen Accardi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
 

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

More news

Stony Brook University heads the list of local LI schools measure up in U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
Rain is expected to continue throughout the evening Forecast: Rainy and breezy throughout the day
This building at 110 Old Northport Rd., seen Building cited for 'rot and decay' may be razed
Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Parks and Recreation Town fast-tracks construction of spray park
Dozens of typewriters like the one at the Typewriters far from obsolete in LI town
The NPD Group is seeking tax breaks to LI firm's $20 million expansion nets tax breaks