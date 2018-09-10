A historic Colonial within walking distance to downtown Huntington is on the market for $539,000.

Sited on a .24-acre lot, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has many of its original features, including a front porch, granny attic, moldings and hardwood floors. Recent updates include a new roof and windows.

The 1917 home was first occupied by George Young, whose son Charles served in World War I, says Robert Hughes, Huntington town historian. From 1924 to 1967, it was owned by Walter Ketcham, a member of a prominent Huntington family who served as a manager of the Suffolk County Water Authority for 52 years.

The next owners, George and Fred Sammis, part of the well-known Huntington family, sold the house in the early '70s to parents of the current owners, says listing agent Nordeen Accardi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.



