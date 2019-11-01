A 1925 Huntington farmhouse renovated by a woodworker is on the market for $949,000.

When seller Micah Finkel bought the home in 2012, it had been renovated in the 1960s but still needed lots of work, says Finkel, who owns Sons & Co. Woodworking, a Brooklyn-based custom woodworking company.

“We gutted the house inside and out,” says Finkel, whose seven-year renovation included kitchen and dining room cabinetry, window seats in the kitchen, built-ins in the office and bedrooms, vanities and cabinets made from old barn wood and doors, and an outdoor shower.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-half-bathroom house contains vaulted ceilings and exposed reclaimed oak beams in some areas of the house as well as white oak floors throughout. The 1.5-acre property is near Huntington Harbor as well as shops and restaurants and is in the Huntington Union Free School District.

The listing agent is Robert Thomas of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Laffey International Realty.