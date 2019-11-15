TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$650,000 Huntington home has had many lives

This Huntington home is on the market for

This Huntington home is on the market for $650,000. Credit: Steven Bababekov

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An 1868 three-story Colonial in Huntington is on the market for $650,000.

The home is on the site of a former stonecutter’s shop, according to press clippings provided by the Huntington Historical Society. A local carriage maker bought it some time in the latter part of the 19th century. The house was sold at auction in 1883 to a man who worked in finance. It was later purchased in 1939 for use as a summer home.

The four bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has wood beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, central air conditioning, gas heat and a heated garage.

The half-acre property is close to Huntington Hospital, Heckscher Park and Huntington Harbor, and is in the Huntington Union Free School District. Annual property taxes are $13,766.

The listing agent is Nordeen Accardi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search