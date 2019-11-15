An 1868 three-story Colonial in Huntington is on the market for $650,000.

The home is on the site of a former stonecutter’s shop, according to press clippings provided by the Huntington Historical Society. A local carriage maker bought it some time in the latter part of the 19th century. The house was sold at auction in 1883 to a man who worked in finance. It was later purchased in 1939 for use as a summer home.

The four bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has wood beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, central air conditioning, gas heat and a heated garage.

The half-acre property is close to Huntington Hospital, Heckscher Park and Huntington Harbor, and is in the Huntington Union Free School District. Annual property taxes are $13,766.

The listing agent is Nordeen Accardi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.