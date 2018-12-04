$744,000 LI property once used to supply water

A waterfront Huntington property listed for $744,000 was once used for a water supply business, says the owner.

Seller Stanley Konchinski purchased the quarter-acre property more than 30 years ago. The previous owners told him that their grandfather sold groundwater pumped from an on-site well and delivered by pony in the 1920s, Konchinski says.

Konchinski, a master plumber, found the original pump in the basement and the well on the beach.

“I dug the well out and I found water," he says.

Konchinski initially planned to tear the main house down, but was persuaded by his son to save it, he says. They gutted the structure, jacked and leveled it, repaired the foundation and rebuilt the interior. The main house now has three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and a second, smaller kitchen. The living room is anchored by an original brick fireplace. A second-floor deck offers views of Northport Bay.

The cottage was converted from a two-car garage. It includes a living room, kitchenette, 1½ baths and a bedroom leading onto its own deck.

“We have all-new Anderson windows, wiring, plumbing and Sheetrock,” Konchinski says.

The property is listed by Monica Lewisy and Eleanor Scorcia of Signature Premier Properties.