The former gatehouse to Huntington's now-gone Ferguson’s Castle is on the market for $1.699 million.

The 1911 stucco home once served as a summer home for Juliana Armour Ferguson, daughter of Herman Ossian Armour, co-founder of the Armour & Company meat packing company. The structure has the look of a 17th century Spanish carriage house, says listing agent Suzanne Wehren of Signature Premier Properties.

In 1980, the current owner transformed the house, adding a heating system, a ballroom with 30-foot ceilings and two additional apartments for family members or guests.

The 4,652-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three kitchens. It's on an acre of property with 156 feet of waterfront property with dock permits.

The castle was demolished in 1970.