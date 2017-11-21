TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington’s former Touro Law School lists for $17M

The Huntington school property

The Huntington school property Photo Credit: East Coast Realtors / Daniel Kim

By Lisa Chamoff  Special to Newsday
A Huntington school property is on the market for $17 million and is being marketed to developers as a potential senior housing complex.

The 11-acre campus, which used to house the Touro Law Center before the school moved to Central Islip in 2007, is now home to the School of Mahanaim, a college that offers programs in theology, music and English as a second language.

“Any kind of buyer is welcome,” says listing agent Daniel Kim of East Coast Realtors. “A school or a developer. There are a lot of possibilities.”

