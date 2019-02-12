THE SCOOP

The first structure symbolizing Huntington Station’s renaissance is now standing, and Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci says more are on the way.

The Northridge Project, a 6,200-square-foot mixed-use building, with commercial space on the ground floor and 16 apartments above, was completed in spring 2018 at the corner of Northridge Street and New York Avenue. It is one of the centerpieces in the hamlet’s revitalization project, which is expected to include an additional mixed-use building, a hotel, office space and artist lofts, all near the train station.

“There’s a lot of investment currently going on in Huntington Station, especially north and south of the train station,” says Lupinacci, who adds that private investment interest will bring additional retail and commercial space to further create a downtown area. “It becomes a more family-friendly, walkable area."

Lupinacci says the train station will be receiving parking infrastructure improvements as part of a $4-million State and Municipal Facilities Program grant, which will include renovation of the lots, elevator replacement and footbridge repairs.

One of the primary draws to Huntington Station, says Maria Lanzisero of Signature Premier Properties in Huntington, is the house prices, with most between $300,000 and $500,000.

“The prices are going up in Huntington Station, so we are seeing not only homeowners but investors buying,” Lanzisero says.

In addition to Capes, Colonials and ranches, housing styles in the area have become diverse, with newly constructed and renovated homes, says John Natoli of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Centrally located along the Suffolk-Nassau border, Huntington Station offers easy access to parkways, the Walt Whitman Shops and the nightlife of downtown Huntington, Natoli adds.

Ground was broken in October on Columbia Terrace, a 14-unit affordable housing complex for military veterans on Lowndes Avenue, Lupinnaci says.

A former armory site on East Fifth Avenue, he adds, is being transformed into the James D. Conte Community Center, named for a former assemblyman who served the community for 24 years.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are two condos on the market, priced from $395,000 to $529,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 28, 2019, there were 350 home sales with a median sale price of $382,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $80,000 and the high was $760,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 337 home sales with a median price of $355,000. The price range was $125,000 to $715,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Huntington

Area: 5.4 square miles

ZIP code: 11746

Population: 33,029

Median age: 35.4

Median household income: $82,077

Median home value: $390,000*

LIRR to NYC: 55 to 70 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $350

School district: Huntington and South Huntington

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$269,000

Caldwell St.

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1949

Lot size: 0.15 acres

Taxes: $4,995

Increased: $20,000

Days on the market: 71

$350,000

West 13th St.

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1949

Lot size: 0.18 acres

Taxes: $7,754

Reduced: $19,000

Days on the market: 178

$480,000

Bennett Ave.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1928

Lot size: 0.75 acres

Taxes: $11,432

Reduced: $19,000

Days on the market: 98

NOW ON THE MARKET

$399,000

An expanded Cape, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, dining room and an eat-in kitchen with maple cabinetry and granite counters. The 0.14-acre property also features a partly finished basement with a laundry room and an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $7,940. Renee Cantos and Madeleine Nordell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-297-3852, 516-680-4030

$420,000

A Colonial, offering four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, has a living room that flows into the dining room and eat-in kitchen. The house, with a full basement, is on a 50-by-120-foot property featuring a back deck and one-car garage. Taxes: $7,551. Adam Zadorozny, Realty Connect USA, 917-941-2317

$475,000

A five-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial features a living room, formal dining room, granite kitchen, den and full basement. The house, with siding, roofing and windows updated in 2005, sits on a 0.26-acre property that includes a multilevel deck and an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $10,748. John Jacome, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3900, 631-327-3473

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 34

Price range: $210,000-$580,000

Tax range: $5,749-$13,836