Huntington Station ranch on the market for $419,995

The fenced yard has special Zoysia grass in the back, which "never has weeds," the agent says. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A ranch-style home renovated in 2020 is on the market in Huntington Station for $419,995.

The home has a brand-new kitchen redone with Silestone quartz counters, ceramic backsplash and GE stainless steel appliances, says listing agent Kathy Metz of Realty Connect USA.

"It’s a great starter home or a simmer-down home," Metz says. The annual property taxes are "super low" at $7,720, she says.

The house has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a wood-burning stove in the living room, ceiling fans in every room except the dining room, and a partially finished basement.

The fenced yard has special Zoysia grass in the back, Metz notes. "It never has weeds," she says. "In the summer, it turns to green grass and you don’t have to mow or water it. So, it’s very healthy."

The quarter-acre property has a detached, one-car garage with bay and a large shed, and the level backyard has a fire pit.

"It’s perfect for a pool, if anyone wanted to put in a pool," Metz says.

The house, which is in the South Huntington Union Free School District, is close to Jericho Turnpike and West Hills Road, two thoroughfares that offer access to a variety of shops, restaurants and services.

