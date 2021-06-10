In Huntington Bay, classic 1930 Tudor lists for $3.995M

An English Tudor home on two acres in Huntington Bay offers a blend of classic design, a modern outdoor living room for entertaining, and history at a listing price of $3.995 million.

It was built in 1930 by poet and artist Vera B. Hammann and her husband Charles and named Far Horizons for its views of Huntington Bay and the Connecticut coastline. Hammann later used the name for one of her books of poetry.

The rumor is that Elizabeth Taylor slept at the home while making "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," which was filmed in 1958 at the Cole estate in Oyster Bay. The architecture includes overlapping gables, half timbering, intricately patterned brick and stone masonry and original moldings.

"This house is really a classic pedigree," said Laura Zambratto, the listing broker with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "The sellers replaced all the lead-paned windows to let in a lot of light, so the house is sun-filled. And the décor is a very chic design. They took what was a very old-style sunroom/sitting room and made it into a cigar and scotch bar and opened up the entry way so now you can look straight through the house to the pool."

The outdoor entertainment space includes a custom pavilion built with cathedral cross timbers, a wood-burning fireplace, full kitchen, bar, couch and large dining room table, as well as a Gunite free-form heated pool with a waterfall. The house is approached through gates flanked by two brick walls that have climbing hydrangea, and there’s a long driveway to the front entrance, three garages and the original potting shed.

The house has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bath. There are three fireplaces, one with a 7-foot-high fireplace mantel made of hand-carved limestone in the living room. There’s also a gourmet chef’s kitchen, radiant heated bathroom floors and central air-conditioning. Zambratto said her favorite part of the house are the four window seats.

"There’s one of the landing of the staircase to the upstairs, which overlooks the front lawn of the house," she said. "At the top of a second landing is another, as well as in one of the bedrooms and the living room. Those three all look on the back of the house. I’d recommend leaving different reading material on each one and just taking turns sitting on each one whenever you can."

The sellers have lived in the home, located in the Huntington School District, since 2014 and are leaving the state. Annual taxes are $36,765.