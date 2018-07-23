Americans, on average, believe 28 is an ideal age to buy a first home, though 18 percent of those who live in the Northeast think the right age is 35 and over, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.com, a site that compares interest rates for mortgages and other types of loans.

Bankrate recently surveyed more than 1,000 people via landline and cellphone about their thoughts on the ideal age for certain financial milestones, including buying a home, retiring and starting to save for retirement and when to open a first credit card.

Patricia Santella, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Norwich, says she works with all ages of millennial buyers, but most are older and in their 30s.

“They’ve either gotten their masters or doctorate degree or higher and they’re just getting settled into their careers are securing a home for their future,” Santella says.