TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

28 is ideal age to buy home, Bankrate.com survey says

The survey asked more than 1,000 people their

The survey asked more than 1,000 people their thoughts on the ideal age for certain financial milestones, including buying a home and saving for retirement. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Milan_Jovic

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

Americans, on average, believe 28 is an ideal age to buy a first home, though 18 percent of those who live in the Northeast think the right age is 35 and over, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.com, a site that compares interest rates for mortgages and other types of loans. 

Bankrate recently surveyed more than 1,000 people via landline and cellphone about their thoughts on the ideal age for certain financial milestones, including buying a home, retiring and starting to save for retirement and when to open a first credit card. 

Patricia Santella, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Norwich, says she works with all ages of millennial buyers, but most are older and in their 30s. 

“They’ve either gotten their masters or doctorate degree or higher and they’re just getting settled into their careers are securing a home for their future,” Santella says.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini during a DA: Suffolk conviction integrity bureau to launch
A Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich Chick-fil-A to open new location on LI
Jim Joyce, of Patchogue, cleans his 1955 Ford Motorcycle run, car show benefit local veterans
Some LIRR trains Monday will be canceled or LIRR: Some a.m. trains canceled after derailment
A cyclist rides south on Maple Avenue in Fire Island terminal route to get $2.15 million upgrade
Search test scores, salaries and more LI school data