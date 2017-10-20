East Moriches

428 Montauk Hwy.

$599,000

Behind this four-bedroom house, which sits on a one-acre property, is an additional two-bedroom home, says the listing agent. The main house, formerly a barn and remodeled in 1980, has hardwood floors and a foyer featuring a staircase with the original banister, says agent Natalie Lewis of The Corcoran Group. Off the living room is an entranceway leading into an open kitchen, which boasts a center island, and a dining room. The master bedroom, with a full bath and sliding glass doors opening to a private deck, is on the upper level with two other bedrooms and a bathroom. An additional bedroom is on the lower level. The house also includes a walk-up attic and a basement with an outside entrance. The second house, which has a private yard and shares a driveway with the main house, includes a living room with sliding glass doors, a full kitchen, a laundry room and a bathroom. Taxes on the property are $9,039. Natalie Lewis, The Corcoran Group, 516-982-9572

Freeport

211 & 217 Grand Ave.

$769,000

In addition to the six-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial that sits on this 0.68-acre parcel, there is also a two-bedroom house that has been converted from the property’s original carriage house, says the home’s listing agent. The main house, which was built in 1860, includes a wraparound porch. The living room and dining room each feature fireplaces and 17-foot windows, the home’s listing agent says. In addition to three floors, with the upper level including three bedrooms and a bathroom, the house also has a partially finished basement. The second house offers a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and a bathroom. The property, which features gardens and a circular driveway, has taxes of $19,716. Luisa Fazzalari and Lori Caggiano, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-510-2942, 516-521-6240

Bohemia

1281 Smithtown Ave.

$549,000

With the way the two houses on this half-acre property are situated, “it’s like owning the house next door,” says homeowner Chester Punicki. A fence separates the three-bedroom, two-bathroom main house from the two-bedroom, 1 1⁄2-bathroom ranch behind it, giving both houses a private yard, he says. The main house, built in 1925, features an enclosed three-seasons front porch, living and dining rooms with curved ceilings, a sunroom and a granite eat-in kitchen that Punicki says has stainless steel appliances that are less than three years old. There are walk-in closets in the master bedroom, a second bedroom and the upstairs hallway. The home also boasts a partially finished basement and a walk-up attic. The property, with taxes of $13,568, features a brick patio and hot tub. The second house features a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. The house has its own shed, deck, parking, cesspool and utilities, Punicki says. Ray Manzoni, Manzoni Real Estate, 631-928-1188