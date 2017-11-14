If you want a house with taxes under $7,000

Oceanside

3041 Morrow Rd.

$375,000

This bungalow, which sits on a 40-by-50-foot lot, has property taxes of $6,682. The house, built in 1930, features two bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. Wide-plank laminate floors with radiant heat are featured throughout the first floor of the house, says listing agent Aideen Duignan of Charles Rutenberg Realty. Beyond the living room is a kitchen with white cabinetry, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off the dining area are French doors leading to the yard and decorative black barn doors that open to the washer and dryer, Duignan adds. The master bedroom, with a walk-in closet, is on the upper level with an additional bedroom and a half-bath that boasts a circular skylight. The property, a half-mile from the East Rockaway train station, includes a custom shed and concrete patio. Aideen Duignan and Peter Duignan, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-244-9985

Bellport

829 Meade Ave.

$209,990

Taxes on this three-bedroom ranch, which is on a 0.18-acre property, are $5,223. The house, with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting, was built in 2005 and has undergone many updates within the last two years, says listing agent Gail Carillo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. It includes a living room that flows into a dining area that features sliding glass doors to a patio in the fully fenced backyard. The eat-in kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The house, which has 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, also includes an attic. The property, with an in-ground sprinkler system, features an attached one-car garage with a workshop. Gail Carillo and Brandi Everett, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-588-9090

Ronkonkoma

261 Pearl St.

$300,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch sits on a quarter-acre property that has taxes of $6,993. The living room opens to the eat-in kitchen, which features appliances that were updated about seven years ago and a brand-new gas conversion, says listing agent Donna Alvino of Exit Family Realty. Off the master bedroom are sliding glass doors that open to a deck boasting a hot tub. The house, which was built in 1949 and mostly redone in 2001, also includes a semi-finished basement with an outside entrance. The property, with a depth that Alvino says reaches 220 feet at one point, is situated within the Connetquot School District. The yard includes a multi-level deck, paver patio and two new sheds, she adds. Donna Alvino, Exit Family Realty, 516-369-5187