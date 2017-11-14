This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 43° Good Afternoon
Overcast 43° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

If you want a house with taxes under $7,000

This Oceanside bungalow is listed for $375,000, with

This Oceanside bungalow is listed for $375,000, with taxes of $6,682, Nov. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Rutenberg Realty

By Michael Gavin  michael.gavin@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Oceanside

3041 Morrow Rd.

$375,000

This bungalow, which sits on a 40-by-50-foot lot, has property taxes of $6,682. The house, built in 1930, features two bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. Wide-plank laminate floors with radiant heat are featured throughout the first floor of the house, says listing agent Aideen Duignan of Charles Rutenberg Realty. Beyond the living room is a kitchen with white cabinetry, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off the dining area are French doors leading to the yard and decorative black barn doors that open to the washer and dryer, Duignan adds. The master bedroom, with a walk-in closet, is on the upper level with an additional bedroom and a half-bath that boasts a circular skylight. The property, a half-mile from the East Rockaway train station, includes a custom shed and concrete patio. Aideen Duignan and Peter Duignan, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-244-9985

Bellport

829 Meade Ave.

$209,990

Taxes on this three-bedroom ranch, which is on a 0.18-acre property, are $5,223. The house, with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting, was built in 2005 and has undergone many updates within the last two years, says listing agent Gail Carillo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. It includes a living room that flows into a dining area that features sliding glass doors to a patio in the fully fenced backyard. The eat-in kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The house, which has 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, also includes an attic. The property, with an in-ground sprinkler system, features an attached one-car garage with a workshop. Gail Carillo and Brandi Everett, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-588-9090

Ronkonkoma

261 Pearl St.

$300,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch sits on a quarter-acre property that has taxes of $6,993. The living room opens to the eat-in kitchen, which features appliances that were updated about seven years ago and a brand-new gas conversion, says listing agent Donna Alvino of Exit Family Realty. Off the master bedroom are sliding glass doors that open to a deck boasting a hot tub. The house, which was built in 1949 and mostly redone in 2001, also includes a semi-finished basement with an outside entrance. The property, with a depth that Alvino says reaches 220 feet at one point, is situated within the Connetquot School District. The yard includes a multi-level deck, paver patio and two new sheds, she adds. Donna Alvino, Exit Family Realty, 516-369-5187

By Michael Gavin  michael.gavin@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Massapequa Fire Department responds to a fire Officials: House fire damages vehicles, boat
The proposition to create a state constitutional convention Brand: Convention vote drew highest turnout in Suffolk
Dr. David Garry, co-chair of the task force, Report: Pregnant women need opioid testing
Suffolk County police Officer Gregory Hanrahan was arrested Police: Off-duty cop pointed gun at 3 women
Fresh produce at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in Smithtown. Uncle Giuseppe’s to open in former Waldbaum’s
West Shore Road, seen here on Friday, Nov. Key road into village opens after year of work