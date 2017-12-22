If you want a ranch for under $500,000

Plainview

584 Plainview Rd.

$499,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, has been fully updated within the last 10 years, says the home’s listing agent. That includes the eat-in kitchen, which has granite countertops, a breakfast bar and an outside entrance leading to a yard with a Trex deck and patio. Hardwood floors are featured in the L-shaped living room and dining room. In addition to a full granite bathroom, there is also a powder room in the master bedroom, which also includes a walk-in closet. The house, which was built in 1954, features a full basement. There is also a detached one-car garage on the 68-by-88-foot lot, which has property taxes of $14,035. Joanne Mackonochie, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-906-0699

Dix Hills

8 Hastings St.

$489,000

This ranch features three bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors run throughout the 1964 house, including the living room and adjoining dining room with crown molding. That flows into the eat-in kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is also a family room that has sliding glass doors opening to a paver patio and heated in-ground pool in the backyard. The master bedroom includes a bathroom, the home’s listing agent says. The house also features a finished basement. The 0.17-acre property, which includes an attached one-car garage, has taxes of $10,611. Phyllis Dinardo and Jessica Gulino, Century 21 Crown Homes, 631-893-4400, 631-831-3682, 631-513-0024

Commack

4 Campden Lane

$479,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch sits on a half-acre property. The home’s open-concept layout includes a living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, an updated eat-in kitchen featuring oak cabinets with a cherry finish, and a dining room with French doors opening to a paver patio in the flat backyard. All three bedrooms, as well as the living and dining areas, feature hardwood flooring. The property, with taxes of $12,237, also includes an attached one-car garage and a full basement. Lynn Witz and Traci Gazzo, Coach Realtors, 516-238-7715, 631-838-6616