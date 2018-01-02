TODAY'S PAPER
If you want a rental for $3,000 or less

This Port Washington duple has two bedrooms and

This Port Washington duple has two bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms.

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Port Washington

3 Nesaquake Ave., Unit B

$3,000

This 2006 duplex, which includes a finished basement, features two bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. The open floor plan includes a living room, which has a fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a deck in a private backyard, says listing agent Susan Higgins of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In addition to an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast room, there is also a dining room. The main level also offers a powder room. The master bedroom, which has its own bathroom, is on the upper level with the additional bedroom and other full bath. The lower level, with hardwood floors, includes a rec room and laundry area. The unit, on a 44-by-100-foot property, has a front porch and a driveway with two parking spots. One- and two-year leases are available, Higgins says. The security deposit for a one-year lease is one month’s rent, she adds. Susan Higgins, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-375-2219

Nesconset

43 Avery Ct.

$2,800

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is in the gated Country Pointe community. The second-floor corner unit, with loft, was built in 2000. It includes a living room-dining room combination with hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms and bathrooms are on the main level. Stairs off the living room lead to a loft area that can be used as a den, third bedroom or office area, the listing agent says. Sliding glass doors off both the master bedroom and kitchen open to a private deck. The unit, with a washer and dryer, also includes a driveway and attached one-car garage. Amenities in the community include a heated in-ground pool, two tennis court, a playground and a clubhouse with a gym. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Christine Parchen, Realty Masters North Shore, 631-493-0648

Massapequa

66 Midlawn Dr.

$2,900

This whole-house rental includes three bedrooms and a bathroom. The ranch, which was built in 1951, offers one-level living that features an eat-in kitchen, with white cabinetry and a breakfast bar that overlooks the formal dining room and living room. Recently refinished hardwood floors are featured throughout the house, which also has a full, unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. The 59-by-99-foot property also includes an attached one-car garage and a patio in the fully fenced backyard. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Bob Hulka, Century 21 American Homes, 516-244-2022

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

