West Islip

4 E. Secatogue Lane

$699,999

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level offers views of the open bay and the Robert Moses Causeway, says listing agent Jerilyn Kaich of Ramsay Realtors. “Pretty much every room, including the bedrooms, has a water view,” she says. That includes the upper-level great room, which features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights and sliding glass doors that open to a balcony. Beyond the foyer on the main level of the 1960 house is an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliders, and a formal dining room. On the next level is the master bedroom, with French doors opening to a deck in the backyard, and two additional bedrooms and two full baths. All three bathrooms in the house have been updated within the past five years, Kaich says. The 75-by-150-foot property, with taxes of $16,219, includes 75 feet of new bulkhead and a one-car garage. Jerilyn Kaich, Ramsay Realtors, 516-398-7189

Merrick

3172 Clubhouse Rd.

$899,000

This bayfront high-ranch, with five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, includes new bulkhead, says listing agent Tina Canaris of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 1964 stucco house, overlooking Merrick Bay, has had expansions on both the upper and lower levels, she adds. “Besides the extra living space, it’s not the typical high-ranch,” Canaris says. The den on the lower level has a full-wall, brick fireplace and French doors that open to the backyard. A bedroom on the lower level also has French doors offering water views. The main level, with hardwood floors, includes the living room, extended eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. The master bedroom, also extended, has two full bathrooms, Canaris says. The 0.15-acre property, with taxes of $30,701, has an attached two-car garage. Tina Canaris, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-695-8462

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amityville

12 New Point Pl.

$449,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom farm ranch is situated on a canal that leads out to the Great South Bay. The home, which the listing agent says was built in 1952 and has been fully updated since 2013, includes both a living room and a den, which has vaulted ceilings and a manteled fireplace. Radiant heated floors are featured in the kitchen and one of the home’s three full bathrooms. The granite kitchen, which flows into the dining room, also has stainless steel appliances, a center island and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. Three bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level. The 63-by-111-foot property, with taxes of $10,617, also includes bulkhead that the listing agent says offers “a spot for your boat right in your backyard.” Greg Masaitis, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 516-241-4109