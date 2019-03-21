1. Closing disclosure

This document from the bank is a breakdown of all the fees involved in the sale, including lenders' fees, attorneys' fees and real estate taxes, as well as transfer taxes and agents’ commissions the seller is responsible for. The buyer and the seller get separate disclosures.

The document also shows what amount of cash the buyer is bringing to the closing. Mitchell Diamond, a real estate attorney with the Diamond Law Group in Massapequa Park, considers this one of the most important documents at a closing.

“The money you bring to the closing should match what is disclosed by the lender,” Diamond says.

If a fee is not disclosed by the lender, the lender could have to pay that amount. For example, Diamond says he was handling a transaction in which the buyer was responsible for New York State transfer tax. This tax was not disclosed on the lender's disclosure, and at closing the lender issued a credit to the buyer for the transfer tax.