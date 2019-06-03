The interior of a Lynbrook house on the market for $779,000 was once fully gift-wrapped.

The walls, the floors, the furniture, even the glassware and fruit, were covered entirely in wrapping paper. It was a practical joke played on homeowner Joe Gatto, one of the stars of truTV’s hidden-camera prank show “Impractical Jokers.”

“So I have to unwrap my whole house?” Gatto said during the episode, which aired in 2016. “You know what,” he later added, “I’m just gonna move.”

All joking aside, he is moving for real this time. Gatto on Friday posted the house’s listing on Twitter for his more than one million followers,

“So many great memories made in this home,” Gatto tweeted. “Sad to see it be up for sale, but I guess another family can make some AMAZING memories there. Just don't let your friends over to gift wrap it! Thanks Lynbrook, Long Island, NY - you are one heck of a town.”

The house, which Gatto later said took 3-1/2 hours to unwrap, includes three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms. It features a living room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace, an open layout with a kitchen and dining room with heated floors, plus a basement and attic. The 50-by-125-foot property also boasts an in-ground pool and cabana.

“And the cabana has a TV hookup, so you could sit around your pool and watch ‘Impractical Jokers,’” says listing agent Barbara Green of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gatto, 42, purchased a new home on Long Island, which could become a target for his fellow jokers James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano. Gatto’s social media post about the house has already led to some pranks.

“After he posted it, I got a call offering $1.5 million,’” Green said with a laugh. “I told them I’ll take it and they said, ‘It’s a joke. Don’t you get it?’”