A Hampton Bays waterfront property, site of The Inn Spot On the Bay restaurant and inn, is on the market for $3.999 million.

The .89-acre parcel features a main house, which currently has the restaurant on the main level and four guest rooms with bathrooms on the upper level. There are nine freestanding cottages, six of which hace one bedroom and one bathroom, and three that also include a living room and kitchen.

The property also features a 125-foot dock, 140 feet of bulkhead, and a veranda for outdoor restaurant seating with water views.

“As far as you can see is beautiful bay views,” says Pam Wolfert, who owns the property with Colette Connor. “There’s no marina, no boats. A lot of restaurants are on marinas. This is just beautiful wide-open bay.”

The farm-to-table restaurant, which opened in Hampton Bays in 2004, has remained open on weekends in the offseason, featuring cuisine from a different country each week, Connor says.

“We grow our own food on the property,” Wolfert says. “We took flowers out of the flowers beds and put vegetables and herbs in. That’s the kind of place we are. What can you do with [the property]? You could do many, many things, but that’s our focus.”

The property, which Wolfert and Connor say is zoned for waterfront business, has also been used as a wedding venue and for paddleboard and kayak rentals, they say.

The property is represented by Lawrence Citarelli of First Hampton International Realty.