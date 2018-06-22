THE SCOOP With its white sand, resident-only beaches and a roughly 20-mile commute to Manhattan, Atlantic Beach offers residents the best of two worlds, says village mayor George Pappas. “We have a private little beach community and great proximity to the city for the nightlife, museums and things like that,” he says.

Atlantic Beach, with the village neighboring the hamlet Atlantic Beach Estates, shares a peninsula with Long Beach. Development in the area is at its peak, Pappas says, with buyers renovating or knocking down homes.

“We used to be a small bungalow community and now people are buying these bungalows and building year-round homes,” he says.

Wendy Ponte of Beach West Realty, a longtime Atlantic Beach resident, says the village features stucco and Art Deco houses with a beach vibe and the Estates features Contemporary-style homes.

“And everything is walkable to the beach,” Ponte says.

With a wide range of housing, prices can start at about $500,000 and peak at more than $5 million, she adds. Atlantic Beach Estates, Ponte says, includes its own private beach club with dues incorporated into residents’ property taxes.

Atlantic Beach also features two private, gated communities: Pebble Cove and The Water Club. “Those are very much in demand because they’re on the ocean," says Annett Ellis of Annett C. Ellis Realty, a 40-plus year resident.

With its pristine beaches and easy commute, the area has long been a draw for Manhattan residents in need of rentals or second homes west of the Hamptons, Ellis adds.

Atlantic Beach is almost entirely residential, featuring three restaurants, two delis, a surf shop, a nail salon and a real estate office, Pappas says.

“That makes the area special,” he says. “We aren’t attracting people from the outside coming for business. It keeps us quaint, quiet and neighborly.”

Soon to be completed is a $3 million project on Ocean Boulevard, the main road along Atlantic Beach's boardwalk and beach clubs, that repaved the roadway, improved drainage and added center median parking with new plantings. A similar project on Park Street, from the Atlantic Beach Bridge to the Long Beach border, is slated to begin in the fall of 2019, Pappas adds.

The Atlantic Beach Tennis Center, which offers camps and clinics, is undergoing a renovation that is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019. The village, Pappas says, also hosts community events, such as concerts and movie nights on the beach that are open to the public.

SALES PRICE Between June 1, 2017 and June 19, 2018, there were 30 home sales with a median sale price of $667,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $430,500 and the high was $1,930,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 34 home sales with a median sale price of $636,250. The price range was $275,000 to $4.9 million.

SCHOOLS Most students attend Lawrence High School.

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: 0.5 square miles

ZIP code: 11509

Population: 1,891





Median age: 53.5

Median household income: $127,500

Median home value: $649,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Long Beach, 51 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Lawrence

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI





RECENTLY SOLD

$520,000

Daytona Street

Style: Two-story

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1940

Lot size: 34x80

Taxes: $7,226

Reduced: $50,000

Days on the market: 269

$692,500

Ithaca Avenue

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1949

Lot size: 95x116

Taxes: $10,773

Reduced: $157,500

Days on the market: 189

$996,333

Acapulco Street

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 2017

Lot size: 75x80

Taxes: N/A

Reduced: $2,667

Days on the market: 159

NOW ON THE MARKET

$749,990

This raised ranch, with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room with a fireplace, kitchen, enclosed porch and renovated lower level. The 70-by-80-foot property, with beach rights, has taxes of $13,178. Karen Mahmud and Monica Figueirido Martinez, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-418-7882, 516-459-7850



$1.35 million



This six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial features a living room with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace, a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and a master suite with a Jacuzzi, steam room and two walk-in closets. Taxes on the 45-by-85-foot property are $15,985. Thomas Tripodi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-902-3497

$4.7 million

This oceanfront Mediterranean-style home, with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, features a two-story entry, living room with a fireplace and a master suite with a bathroom, sitting room and dressing room. The property, in the gated Water Club community, includes a heated pool, multilevel deck and private beach. Taxes: $26,119 Annett Ellis, Annett C. Ellis Realty, 516-239-2846

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 32

Price range $439,999-$4.7 million

Tax range: $7,891-$31,817



