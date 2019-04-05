TODAY'S PAPER
Island Park couple 'got lucky' buying their condo

The views are beautiful. We've had lots of parties and have immensely enjoyed living here," says the owner of the Island Park home, which he is selling.

Sherry and Barry Luby in their Island Park

Sherry and Barry Luby in their Island Park home. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Sherry and Barry Luby

Community Island Park

Asking price $624,999

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condominium in The Yacht Club complex

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath unit in the same complex is listed for $725,000.

Nearest recent sale A two-bedroom, two-bath unit in the same complex sold March 6 for $626,250.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,766 plus monthly HOA dues of $485

Time on the market Since Dec. 14

Listing agent Alex Rubin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Long Beach, 516-236-3924

Why it’s for sale Sherry, 63, a retired aesthetician, and Barry, 84, a retired professor, say they want to downsize but plan to remain in the area to stay close to family.

The exterior of this 1,678-square-foot condo doesn’t let on that the inside is soaring and dramatic. Sherry says:  

“First of all, we love the area. From every angle, we have a beautiful view of Reynolds Channel, Long Beach and the bridge. We got lucky buying this particular unit. The views are beautiful. We’ve had lots of parties and have immensely enjoyed living here. It’s very friendly. There’s nothing not to like. In the beginning, we took out a wall between the kitchen and the dining room and added a window in the master bedroom. The first floor is the kitchen, living room and dining room. The second floor has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The third floor has a bedroom and an office. Each floor is zoned separately for heat. We have an attached one-car garage. And the Island Park train station is a 10-minute walk. The community has a pool, a tennis court and boat slips. When we were younger, we liked to walk to the water with a picnic basket and watch the boats or watch tennis being played. We really and truly enjoyed living here. Like everyone living in this area, the damage from Sandy affected the first floor. And that’s all new.”

