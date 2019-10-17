Island Park is in the southwest corner of Nassau County and made up of the Village of Island Park and the hamlets of Barnum Island and Harbor Isle. “We’re in the midst of a renaissance here," says Michael McGinty, mayor of the Village of Island Park. "We’ve been rebuilding the village since superstorm Sandy, Approximately 186 homes have been raised on monolithic foundations. It’s contagious. When one home on a block starts to renovate, others follow suit.”

There are several ongoing municipal projects under way. Storm drainage and flood mitigation is going on throughout the community, both through the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, says Anthony Esposito, Town of Hempstead council member. “Critical bulkheading work at the end of some dead ends in Barnum Island was just completed," he says. "Up next will be the implementation of road raising and drainage improvements.”

More storm drainage work continues in the village, where 325 drain boxes and 39,000 feet of drains have been cleaned, says McGinty.

Over the past six months, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been surveying the wetlands, says McGinty. “They’ve given us permission to do beach stabilization on property south of Massone Beach, reclaiming land that has been washed away," he says.

The Channel Club, a two-building rental complex of 86 units on Reynolds Channel, is the latest residential project in Island Park and about to be completed, says D’Esposito. “We’re definitely seeing that block, the old waterfront, go through a revitalization. There’s a new restaurant," he says, adding that Jordan Lobster Farms — a fish market, clam bar and restaurant — has been expanded.

Alex Rubin, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, says that housing in Island Park is more affordable than its neighbor Long Beach. “The big thing with Island Park is the great value," says Rubin, who is based in the real estate firm's Long Beach office.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are five condos on the market ranging in price from $548,500 to $645,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Sept. 1, 2018 and Sept. 24, 2019, there were 82 home sales with a median sale price of $475,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $141,000 and the high was $850,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 75 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $132,500 to $720,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Square miles Village 0.4, Barnum Island 0.9, Harbor Isle 0.17

ZIP code 11558

Population Village 4,765, Barnum Island 2,447, Harbor Isle 1,253

Median age Village 40.9, Barnum Isle 47.3, Harbor Isle 45.4

Median household income Village $89,158, Barnum Island $94,063, Harbor Isle $103,125

Median home value $ 491,000*

LIRR to NYC 47 to 53 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School Island Park

SOURCES: 2017 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 42 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$399,999

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape is newly renovated and features an open layout on the first floor. Sited on a 60-by-100-foot lot, the 1941 home is close to the Island Park train station. Taxes are $7,112. Matthew Schreiner, Mint Homes LI, 516-277-6745

$599,000

In the Yacht Club Condominiums, a gated community, this three-bedroom, 2½ bathroom condo features a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors and two decks. Taxes are $9,766 and monthly common charges are $497. Alex Rubin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-432-3400

$929,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom waterfront Colonial was renovated in 2014 and offers a heated in-ground pool, central air conditioning and two decks. Taxes are $18,361. Michael Scully, Century 21 Scully Realty, 516-889-7110

RECENTLY SOLD

$370,000

Address Quebec Road

Style High-ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1975

Lot size 40x100

Taxes $8,219

Reduced $14,900

Days on the market 130

$510,000

Address Georgia Avenue

Style High-ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1994

Lot size 50x116

Taxes $11,496

Reduced $19,000

Days on the market 87 days

$660,000

Address Redfield Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 2004

Lot size 50x125

Taxes $10,029

Reduced $14,000

Days on the market 126

On Multiple Listings

Number of homes 43

Price range $129,900 to $1,190,000

Tax range $4,861 to $18,361