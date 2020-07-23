Islandia called a model American community

THE SCOOP

A relatively young village incorporated in 1985, Islandia straddles the Long Island Expressway in the heart of Long Island, and is home to about 1,110 families and 1,300 businesses.

It’s a model American community, says Gina Lekstutis, owner of Gina’s Enchanted Flower Shoppe in the village. “The residents feel taken care of,” Lekstutis says. “I moved my business here in 2005, the same year Mayor [Allan M.] Dorman was elected. He’s been very supportive of small businesses and veterans.”

The village holds several events, including the annual summer barbecue which can draw up to 800 people, and there are village events for most holidays, she says.

Village property taxes have been reduced by 50%, according to John Zaher, village spokesman. “The tax reduction is from the addition of Delaware North’s Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino that agreed to pay the village $47 million over 20 years,” Zaher says. The video lottery casino opened in the former Marriot hotel in February 2017 but is closed because of the pandemic.

Homes on the market are an inventory of farm ranches, high ranches, extended ranches and Colonials. A 55-and-over condo complex on Old Nichols Road is under construction, though units are for sale, and construction should be completed by the end of 2021, says Zaher, adding that an application is pending for a commercial project involving office and retail space proposed for a property north of the LIE.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

Currently, there are no existing condos on the market in Islandia.

SALE PRICES

Between June 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, there were 33 home sales with a median sale price of $350,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $160,000 and the high was $449,000. During that period a year earlier there were 28 home sales with a median sale price of $335,000. The price range was $150,000 to $460,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area square miles 2.2

ZIP code 11749

Population 3,343

Median age 37.5

Median household income $95,379

Median home value $359,000

Monthly LIRR ticket $405 from Ronkonkoma

School district Hauppauge, Connetquot and Central Islip

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 11 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$745,000

Sitting on a 0.52-acre mature treed lot, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial was built in 2007 and offers a fireplace, central air conditioning, a first-floor master bedroom, cathedral ceilings and a wide front porch. Taxes are $13,063. Vicente Quispe, Universal Homes Realty, 631-206-4663.

$419,000

Nearly everything this is new in this four-bedroom, two-bathroom farm ranch, fresh off a major rehabilitation. Renovations to the house, on a 0.25-acre lot, include a new kitchen with quartz counters, new wood floors, a new roof, new windows and new siding. High hats are aplenty as is the wall box molding in the common areas of the first floor. Taxes are $10,600. Mary Raisen, Globalized Realty, 631-285-7717.

$290,000

This short sale listing is for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch that was built in 1968. Sitting on a 0.40-acre lot, the house is south of the Long Island Expressway and north of Old Nichols Road. The house features an eat-in kitchen and a living room and dining room combination. Taxes are $9,374. Eugenia Soroush, Maya Real Estate, 631-981-1701.

RECENTLY SOLD

$449,000

Address S. Bedford Avenue

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1969

Lot size 0.34 acre

Taxes $11,400

+/- list price -$20,900

Days on market 138

$315,000

Address Scotch Pine Drive

Style High Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1965

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $9,000

+/- list price +$35,010

Days on market 125

$370,000

Address Sand Lane

Style Farm ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1963

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $9,030

+/- list price -$50,000

Days on market 396

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 14

Price range $279,000 to $745,000

Tax range $8,419 to $13,063