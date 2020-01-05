TODAY'S PAPER
Islip bayfront Colonial home lists for $2.395M

This large bayfront Colonial home in Islip is

This large bayfront Colonial home in Islip is listed for $2.395 million. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Steven Ferraro

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A large bayfront Colonial home on 1.3 acres is listing for $2.395 million in Islip. The annual property taxes are $37,059.

Built in 2001, the four-bedroom, 5½-bath home features a living room with three-story-high ceilings, sun room, master suite with private balcony, pool, pool house and three-car garage.

“Located on Bayberry Point in Islip, it has the most breathtaking views of the Great South Bay and beautiful bridges,” says John Walsh of Galaxy Realty Group, who is listing the house with John Guadagno. “This 6,200-square-foot masterpiece has a huge in-ground pool and 150 feet of its very own private beach.”

Located in the Islip School District, the house is near Heckscher State Park and the shops and restaurants of Islip and Bay Shore.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

