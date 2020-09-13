2-bedroom Islip Cape lists for $305,000

A two-bedroom, one-bath Cape-style home is listing for $305,000 in Islip. The annual property taxes are $9,281.

“It’s a charming home, says listing agent Lori Gillam of Century 21 AA Realty. “It’s a very cute house, but it has a huge property.”

Built in 1927, the house sits on a 0.21-acre lot and is in the Islip School District. It has gas cooking and refinished wood flooring.

The home is in Islip Manor, a community that was built by Wolpert Realty, which also founded nearby Islip Terrace, to attract people who sought to leave Brooklyn and Queens to own homes on Long Island. Eager to help people purchase these homes, the Wolperts tried to facilitate the terms of borrowing money, even for those who couldn’t afford the down payment to build their own foundations.

The Islip Manor homes were designed in the distinctive Cape design: a two-story, square-shaped house with an A-shaped dormer in the center of the second story. Though many of the homes in the area have been altered over the years, most still retain the front dormer, entrance ways and porches.

Adds Gillam, the house is “close to trains, major roadways and shopping, and well-priced at $305,000.”