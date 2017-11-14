Shortly after Charles and Candy Noto tied the knot 46 years ago, they moved into an Islip home that his grandfather built. It also happened to be right next door to where the groom grew up.

“When it came time for the newlyweds to find a place to live, my grandfather made it available to us,” Charles says of the two-bedroom, one-bath ranch listed for $319,000.

The couple put their own stamp on the property over the years, adding a custom round porthole-like living room window. French door handles in the master bedroom are made of Candy Noto’s horse bit. A detached three-car garage, which was originally a stable for Charles Noto’s grandfather, became a sprawling workshop.

Wood floors are found throughout the 942-square-foot home, which has a living-dining room with a fireplace, flagstone hearth and wood-burning stove. There is also an updated kitchen and full bath with cedar wainscot ceilings, red cedar cabinets and a soaking tub. The second bedroom, currently used as a den/study, has a built-in pine-paneled cabinet with leaded glass.

A cottage on the quarter-acre property currently used as extra workshop space could become an artist’s studio, says listing agent Loraine Burke of Coldwell Banker Easton Properties.