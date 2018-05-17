Islip offers 'variety of different lifestyles'
Housing options in the South Shore hamlet of Islip range from waterfront houses to apartments to 55-and-up units to mobile homes.
THE SCOOP
With its wide-range of housing options that includes everything from luxury waterfront houses to co-ops to mobile homes, “Islip hamlet can offer a quality of life for a variety of different lifestyles,” says Doris Kennedy, president of the Islip Chamber of Commerce.
The South Shore hamlet also boasts its own beach and a vibrant Main Street, which last year added 10 apartments in Meridian Lofts, a modern rental building that was converted from a former masonic temple. That added to a housing stock that also offers multimillion-dollar homes along the water in Bayberry Point, a broad range of architectural styles from vintage Victorians to high-ranches and expanded Capes, co-op developments such as The Woodlands, 55-and-over luxury rentals at Macy Estates, and a waterfront mobile home park.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” says Kennedy, a lifelong resident and owner of Kennedy Long Island Real Estate in Bay Shore.
The Town Board also recently approved the construction of Gracewood Estates, says Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter. The complex, on Freeman Avenue, is slated to feature 96 apartment units.
"Even though it's a hamlet and not a village, Islip has that sense of a robust, thriving downtown that you get in village," says Carpenter, who adds that there are paving and drainage projects ongoing in the area as part of Islip's capital improvmeent program.
Main Street, home to Islip Town Hall, is lined with eateries and shops. With stores and restaurants also along Route 111, “it’s almost like a second main street that we have,” Kennedy says.
Kennedy adds that there are proposals to add a strip mall at the corner of Main and Marvin streets with shops and upper-level office space. A 40,000-square foot public storage facility has been approved for an area along the railroad tracks, she says.
Prices in Islip typically range from starter houses in the $300,000 range to high-end homes that can go anywhere from $800,000 to as much as $5 million, says resident Tracy Sobel of Ramsay Realtors.
Adding to the charm of the area, Sobel says, are the hamlet’s turn-of-the-last-century homes and a “safe, small town where everything is walkable.”
Islip Town Beach, along the Great South Bay, was revitalized after Superstorm Sandy and features a pavilion and playground. The hamlet is also home to a marina, the Maple Street dock and the Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge, which hosts annual festivals and eco-carnivals.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are two co-ops on the market ranging in price from $79,000 to $80,000.
SALES PRICE Between May 1, 2017 and May 7, 2018, there were 125 home sales with a median sale price of $349,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $33,000 and the high was $1,625,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 148 home sales with a median sale price of $335,000. The price range was $32,000 to $1,295,000.
SCHOOLS Most students attend Islip High School.
OTHER STATS
Town: Islip
Area: 5.4 square miles
ZIP code: 11751
Population: 18,689
Median age: 40.1
Median household income: $97,344
Median home value: $369,500*
LIRR to NYC: 64-78 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $391
School district: Islip
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$320,000
Buffalo Avenue
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Built: 1970
Lot size: .23 acres
Taxes: $11,472
Reduced: $4,996
Days on the market: 132
$425,500
Islip Avenue
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 2013
Lot size: 80x100
Taxes: $12,126
Increased: $26,500
Days on the market: 71
$570,000
Union Avenue
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 1930
Lot size: .43 acres
Taxes: $11,612
Reduced: $29,000
Days on the market: 136
NOW ON THE MARKET
$329,990
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Cape features a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with sliders, and a full finished basement with a family room. Taxes on the 75-by-150-foot property are $8,746. Mary Meyer, Coach Realtors, 631-484-2301
$479,000
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded ranch features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, master suite with a walk-in closet and a partially finished basement. The 75-by-159-foot property also has a one-car garage, pool and Trex deck. Taxes: $16,241 Tracy Sobel and Lisa Kennedy, Ramsay Realtors, 631-445-7895, 631-645-0574
$569,000
This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes a formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, sun room, master with a bath and walk-in closet. The .36-acre property has a two-car garage, heated in-ground pool and gazebo. Taxes: $14,690. Thomas Hopkins, Alexander Madison Realty, 631-683-8100
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 37
Price range: $59,999-$2.75 million
Tax range: $8,261-$52,693
