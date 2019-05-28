A circa 1890s Dutch Colonial in Islip is on the market for $639,000.

The 2,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors and a generator. An extension built in 2000 added a master suite and enlarged kitchen, laundry room and bathroom.

The home is on a 0.23-acre lot less than a half-mile from the Great South Bay.

It is being listed by Donna Kane of Ramsay Realty, who grew up in the house.