TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1890s Islip home lists for $639,000

The 2,800-square-foot Islip home has four bedrooms and

The 2,800-square-foot Islip home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors and a generator. Photo Credit: Ramsay Realty / Donna Kane

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A circa 1890s Dutch Colonial in Islip is on the market for $639,000.  

The 2,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors and a generator. An extension built in 2000 added a master suite and enlarged kitchen, laundry room and bathroom.

The home is on a 0.23-acre lot less than a half-mile from the Great South Bay.

It is being listed by Donna Kane of Ramsay Realty, who grew up in the house.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

World War II U.S. Navy armed guard veteran Memorial Day ceremony at Calverton draws 1,000 
Jake DeBlasio, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 454, Volunteers raise flags at LI park for Memorial Day
Carl Banks, pictured in 2017, will be a Ex-Giant Carl Banks to speak at HIA-LI show
After a mostly pleasant holiday weekend, the temperature Forecast: Cooler, wetter today with late storms
To track down people who abandon their boats Town has new way to find owners who dump boats
The 2.09-acre property, which is on a cul-de-sac, Master suite takes up $3.199M LI home's 2nd floor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search