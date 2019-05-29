A circa-1875 Victorian in Islip comes with original architectural features and a carriage house. It is listed for $524,999.

Owner Bridget Lynch, whose family has owned the home for more than 50 years, uses the carriage house as a garage.

The six-bedroom, two-bathroom main house features original stained glass windows, a pine staircase and period decorative moldings that Lynch's father, a woodworker, a New York City firefighter and carpenter, restored. There's a marble fireplace in the dining room inside which the family put a wood-burning stove.

"It was a great house to grow up in," Lynch says.

The home is listed with Diane Baione of Exit Realty All Pro.