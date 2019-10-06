$995,000 Islip home comes with storied past

In the late 19th century, sugar magnate Henry Osborne Havemeyer commissioned architect Grosvenor Atterbury to build a collection of summer homes on 125 acres in Islip that he and his brother-in-law, Samuel Twyford Peters, purchased in West Islip. They were unlike any homes on Long Island at the time, says David Sanders of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates, who has listed one for $995,000.

“The Havemeyer family already owned a lot of properties on Long Island, as well as Brooklyn and Queens,” Sanders says. “They wanted this to be a test community.”

Inspired by travels through Europe, Havemeyer insisted the homes be built in a Mediterranean style unfamiliar to most Americans at the time. The developer and Atterbury, in the early stages of what would become an illustrious career, turned the area, Bayberry Point, into a summertime destination comprised of 10 concrete-and-stucco cottages built from four plans.

As documented in “The Architecture of Grosvenor Atterbury” by Peter Pennoyer, Anne Walker and Robert A. Stern (W.W. Norton & Co., 2009), Havemeyer himself spent only one summer at Bayberry Point, in 1901. But all 10 mansions remain.

Sanders says the listed 1898 home has six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms divided among three stories. A second-floor master suite features a fireplace and canal-facing veranda. The 150-by-316-foot property also has an inground pool and a canal-facing boathouse with a Spanish-style roof.

“And that’s a deepwater canal,” he adds. “You can get a 60- or 70-foot boat in there.”