This circa-1915 home in Islip was once the summer home of Robert F. Wagner, New York’s U.S. senator from 1926 to 1949. It is on the market for $1.725 million.
Wagner, a Democrat who sponsored the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, the Social Security Act of 1935 and the Housing Act of 1937, spent summers at the home until he died in 1953. His son, Robert F. Wagner Jr., who served as mayor of New York City from 1954 to 1965, later owned the home until the current owners purchased it in 1992.
The six-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom home has original details, including decorative moldings, built-ins and seven original fireplaces, as well as a ballroom-sized living room and library, each with a sunroom, as well as a third sunroom on the second floor.
The renovated kitchen has a retro look, with a tin ceiling and porcelain checkerboard floor. The breakfast room features an original porcelain and oak ice box that belonged to the one of the owner’s grandparents.
The 1.3-acre property features a gunite pool. It is listed with Joan Zito of Hamptons Realty Associates.
