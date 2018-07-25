TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
$1.15M Islip home once housed politicians

This Islip home was once the summer residence

This Islip home was once the summer residence of Sen. Robert Wagner and his son, New York City Mayor Robert Wagner Jr. Photo Credit: Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates/Jeanne Calarco

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A turn-of-the-last-century Islip Colonial that was once the summer residence of Sen. Robert Wagner and his son, New York City Mayor Robert Wagner Jr., is on the market for $1.15 million.

The Wagner family owned the home from 1947 to 1966, says listing agent Linda Kerr of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates. The elder Wagner was a Democratic U.S. senator from New York from 1927 to 1949, while his son served as New York City mayor from 1954 to 1965.

The six-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom home has 10-foot ceilings, original custom moldings and hardwood floors, and seven fireplaces. A standout feature is a ballroom that leads to a renovated sun porch, one of two, that overlooks the 1.3-acre property and a 20-by-40-foot gunite pool. 

The renovated eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, porcelain floors and new Heartland appliances with an antique look that evoke the home’s previous era. 

