A turn-of-the-last-century Islip Colonial that was once the summer residence of Sen. Robert Wagner and his son, New York City Mayor Robert Wagner Jr., is on the market for $1.15 million.

The Wagner family owned the home from 1947 to 1966, says listing agent Linda Kerr of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates. The elder Wagner was a Democratic U.S. senator from New York from 1927 to 1949, while his son served as New York City mayor from 1954 to 1965.

The six-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom home has 10-foot ceilings, original custom moldings and hardwood floors, and seven fireplaces. A standout feature is a ballroom that leads to a renovated sun porch, one of two, that overlooks the 1.3-acre property and a 20-by-40-foot gunite pool.

The renovated eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, porcelain floors and new Heartland appliances with an antique look that evoke the home’s previous era.