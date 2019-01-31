THE SCOOP

Islip Terrace, a residential community primarily of single-family homes, is “a model of suburbia,” says Town of Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

The hamlet, she says, offers award-winning school districts, provides easy access to major roadways, and is surrounded by nearby attractions.

As part of Central Islip’s $10 million downtown revitalization initiative — funding that was awarded in August for new housing, commercial development and transportation improvements — a corridor on Carleton Avenue that leads to Islip Terrace is expected to be revitalized.

“Islip Terrace is energized by what’s happening in Central Islip,” Carpenter says of the communities, which border each other.

Common housing styles in Islip Terrace include ranches, high-ranches and Capes, says Jackie Stewart of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Islip. Pricing in the area fluctuates, she adds, with most houses typically ranging between $350,000 and $450,000.

“You get a little bigger piece of property than average in Islip Terrace, and the taxes are reasonable compared to East Islip or West Islip,” Stewart says, noting that Islip Terrace offers many parcels around 80-by-120-feet and many horse properties that allow barns and stables.

The area, with a variety of shopping options available, offers easy access to Sunrise Highway and Heckscher State Parkway, which provides direct access to Heckscher State Park, Stewart adds.

Islip Terrace, home to East Islip High School, is just west of the nearly 3,500-acre Connetquot River State Park Preserve. Nearby attractions also include the Bayard Cutting Arboretum and Bethpage Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICES

Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan.15, 2019, there were 93 home sales with a median sale price of $365,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $166,250 and the high was $545,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 84 home sales with a median sale price of $337,500. The price range was $156,000 to $615,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend East Islip High School. Others go to Central Islip and Connetquot high schools.

OTHER STATS

Town: Islip

Area: 1.4 square miles

ZIP code: 11752

Population: 5,389

Median age: 38.4

Median household income: $108,438

Median home value: $366,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Central Islip, 63 to 77 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: East Islip, Central Islip, Connetquot

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$303,000

Andrews Avenue

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1917

Lot size: 50 by 183 feet

Taxes: $7,886

Reduced: $12,000

Days on the market: 129

$390,000

Salem Street

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1963

Lot size: 50 by 100 feet

Taxes: $10,492

Increased: $1,000

Days on the market: 91

$449,300

Argosy Street

Style: High-ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1964

Lot size: 75 by 280 feet

Taxes: $12,923

Increased: $14,300

Days on the market: 126

NOW ON THE MARKET

$294,900

This ranch, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and a master bedroom with a new bathroom. The house, on a 50-by-100-foot property, also has a partial basement and an attic. Taxes: $8,883. Robert Ferrara, Migrate Realty, 631-905-8814

$349,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape has an entry porch, living room, dining room and remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. The 50-by-183-foot property includes a partial basement and a detached two-car garage. Taxes: $8,778. Susan Simmons, Coach Realtors, 631-338-1936

$485,000

This renovated high-ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room-dining room combination with sliders opening to a deck, a kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances, and lower level den. The 0.17-acre property offers an attached 2-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $10,575. Eileen Collini, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 631-786-5266

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 13

Price range: $225,000 to $485,000

Tax range: $8,260 to $14,300