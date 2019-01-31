Islip Terrace is 'a model of suburbia,' pol says
Schools, attractions, nearby roadways a boon for Islip Terrace, town supervisor says.
Islip Terrace, a residential community primarily of single-family homes, is “a model of suburbia,” says Town of Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.
The hamlet, she says, offers award-winning school districts, provides easy access to major roadways, and is surrounded by nearby attractions.
As part of Central Islip’s $10 million downtown revitalization initiative — funding that was awarded in August for new housing, commercial development and transportation improvements — a corridor on Carleton Avenue that leads to Islip Terrace is expected to be revitalized.
“Islip Terrace is energized by what’s happening in Central Islip,” Carpenter says of the communities, which border each other.
Common housing styles in Islip Terrace include ranches, high-ranches and Capes, says Jackie Stewart of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Islip. Pricing in the area fluctuates, she adds, with most houses typically ranging between $350,000 and $450,000.
“You get a little bigger piece of property than average in Islip Terrace, and the taxes are reasonable compared to East Islip or West Islip,” Stewart says, noting that Islip Terrace offers many parcels around 80-by-120-feet and many horse properties that allow barns and stables.
The area, with a variety of shopping options available, offers easy access to Sunrise Highway and Heckscher State Parkway, which provides direct access to Heckscher State Park, Stewart adds.
Islip Terrace, home to East Islip High School, is just west of the nearly 3,500-acre Connetquot River State Park Preserve. Nearby attractions also include the Bayard Cutting Arboretum and Bethpage Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks.
CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALES PRICES
Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan.15, 2019, there were 93 home sales with a median sale price of $365,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $166,250 and the high was $545,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 84 home sales with a median sale price of $337,500. The price range was $156,000 to $615,000.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend East Islip High School. Others go to Central Islip and Connetquot high schools.
OTHER STATS
Town: Islip
Area: 1.4 square miles
ZIP code: 11752
Population: 5,389
Median age: 38.4
Median household income: $108,438
Median home value: $366,000*
LIRR to NYC: from Central Islip, 63 to 77 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $391
School district: East Islip, Central Islip, Connetquot
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$303,000
Andrews Avenue
Style: Cape
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1917
Lot size: 50 by 183 feet
Taxes: $7,886
Reduced: $12,000
Days on the market: 129
$390,000
Salem Street
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1963
Lot size: 50 by 100 feet
Taxes: $10,492
Increased: $1,000
Days on the market: 91
$449,300
Argosy Street
Style: High-ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1964
Lot size: 75 by 280 feet
Taxes: $12,923
Increased: $14,300
Days on the market: 126
NOW ON THE MARKET
$294,900
This ranch, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and a master bedroom with a new bathroom. The house, on a 50-by-100-foot property, also has a partial basement and an attic. Taxes: $8,883. Robert Ferrara, Migrate Realty, 631-905-8814
$349,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape has an entry porch, living room, dining room and remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. The 50-by-183-foot property includes a partial basement and a detached two-car garage. Taxes: $8,778. Susan Simmons, Coach Realtors, 631-338-1936
$485,000
This renovated high-ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room-dining room combination with sliders opening to a deck, a kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances, and lower level den. The 0.17-acre property offers an attached 2-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $10,575. Eileen Collini, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 631-786-5266
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 13
Price range: $225,000 to $485,000
Tax range: $8,260 to $14,300
