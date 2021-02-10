Islip waterfront Tudor on the market for $1.2 million

A unique stone and frame Tudor-style home on the water is on the market in Islip for $1.2 million.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home features a dining room with a bar and a balcony with built-in bookcases overlooking the living room, which has an aquarium built above the fireplace.

Built in 1939, the house has brand new appliances, updated systems. refinished hardwood floors, a new roof and whole house generator. The house is connected to gas for heat, cooking, hot water and the fireplace.

"It’s located in a neighborhood called Snug Harbor," says listing agent Allison Capone of Century 21 Crown Homes, adding, "It has westerly exposure with incredible sunsets and you actually see the Robert Moses Bridge from the upper balconies."

Sitting on a 0.33-acre lot on a deep water creek off the Great South Bay, the property has nearly 100 feet of new bulkhead and docking with shore power hookups. It’s close to Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge and not far from Heckscher State Park and East Islip Marina Park.

Perhaps the best selling point of the home are the water views, notes Capone.

"From the minute you walk in the door: the whole back of the house is all glass and it’s the most amazing view," she says.

The annual property taxes are $22,412.