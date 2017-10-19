The $29.995 million East Hampton estate where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent her childhood summers went to contract Wednesday night.
The 7.15-acre estate, known as Lasata, first hit the market in September 2016 with an asking price of $38.9 million. The 8,500-square-foot main house, which was built in 1917, was purchased by Onassis’ maternal grandmother, Maude Frances Sergeant Bouvier in 1925.
The selling price and buyers have not yet been disclosed.
“We are both honored and privileged to be able to represent such a significant piece of American history,” listing agents Carol Nobbs and Eileen O’Neill of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said in a statement.
Lasata, Algonquin for “place of peace,” has a total of 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and two half-baths. That includes the property’s two-bedroom pool house and one-bedroom guesthouse. The main house boasts a sunken living room, formal dining room, sunroom and master bedroom with a sitting room. The property includes stone patios, gardens and a heated in-ground pool.
An adjacent 3.7-acre parcel, which was originally listed for $14.995 million and last asking $11.995 million, went to contract earlier this month with a separate buyer. Once part of the original estate, the property includes a grass tennis court.
