A Water Mill home built and decorated by designer James Michael Howard is back on the market. It is on the market for $14.75 million.

The seven-bedroom home was redone by California interior designer Kristi Hanson and most of the furnishings are included.

“They enhanced it to their own bespoke taste,” says listing agent Carol Nobbs of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home features a movie theater, exercise room and large open kitchen.

The home, which last sold for $12 million in 2014, according to public records, overlooks a more than 9-acre agricultural reserve, which Nobbs says is one of the unique aspects of the property.

“So many people want to have views today and it’s becoming less and less,” Nobbs says.