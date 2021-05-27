Jamesport expanded ranch on the market for $759,000
A charming three-bedroom expanded ranch with a front porch on almost an acre is on the market in Jamesport for $759,000.
The two-bathroom house on a cul-de-sac on Stoll Drive sits on an enormous green lot surrounded by trees and overlooking a vineyard and tree farm.
The 2,000-square-foot house was built in 2000, has central air conditioning, upgraded electrical, hardwood floors throughout and the many windows makes it so "every room has a beautiful view," listing agent Nina Jean Harris of Signature Premier Properties said. She represents the seller, along with her Signature Premier Properties colleague, Francine Paci.
The house boasts a spacious, updated and open eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a living room with cathedral ceilings and a natural gas fireplace, a den, formal dining room, pantry, large unfinished basement with walk-out access and a stand-up attic.
A separate laundry room is on the main level, a master bedroom with walk-in closets and master bathroom.
The enormous and beautifully maintained yard has a large Trex deck in the back, along with a shed and a covered porch in the front.
"It’s total privacy at the end of the cul-de-sac," Harris said. "The house is fueled by natural gas, most of those homes are fueled by oil."
The property has in-ground irrigation and gas fuel, and the garage is almost 600 square feet, Harris said.
Taxes on the property in the Riverhead Central School District are $12,247.