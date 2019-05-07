$539,000 Jamesport home comes with outhouse
A historic Jamesport home on the market for $539,000 comes with an outhouse.
Built in 1879, the home contains original stained glass windows and doors. There’s extensive latticework on the exterior and second- and third-floor lofts with front-facing balconies.
“The outhouse is just for show,” says listing agent Gina Leslie of NOFO Real Estate. It, like a claw foot tub that has been refurbished, is original to the house.
Located on a .13-acre lot in Jamesport’s historic Campground Circle, the house has one bedroom and one bathroom.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.