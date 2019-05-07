TODAY'S PAPER
Built in 1879, the Jamesport house has extensive latticework on the exterior and second- and third-floor lofts with front-facing balconies. Photo Credit: Annelie Indella

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A historic Jamesport home on the market for $539,000 comes with an outhouse.

Built in 1879, the home contains original stained glass windows and doors. There’s extensive latticework on the exterior and second- and third-floor lofts with front-facing balconies.

“The outhouse is just for show,” says listing agent Gina Leslie of NOFO Real Estate. It, like a claw foot tub that has been refurbished, is original to the house.

Located on a .13-acre lot in Jamesport’s historic Campground Circle, the house has one bedroom and one bathroom.

