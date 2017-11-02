J. Crew boss lists Hamptons home for $21.5M

Mickey Drexler, the current chair and former chief executive officer of J. Crew, has listed his oceanfront home in Wainscott. Drexler is asking $21.5 million for the property, which sits on more than 2 acres between Wainscott Pond and the Atlantic Ocean.

The property has 315 feet of beach and the three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home features an open floor plan, with both pond and ocean views from most rooms, including a media area with an egg-shaped fireplace. There are also wraparound decks and a wooden boardwalk that leads to the beach.

The property is listed with Paul Brennan and Ronald White of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.