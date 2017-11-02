This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
J. Crew boss lists Hamptons home for $21.5M

The Wainscott property has 315 feet of beach

Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff  Special to Newsday
Mickey Drexler, the current chair and former chief executive officer of J. Crew, has listed his oceanfront home in Wainscott. Drexler is asking $21.5 million for the property, which sits on more than 2 acres between Wainscott Pond and the Atlantic Ocean.

The property has 315 feet of beach and the three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home features an open floor plan, with both pond and ocean views from most rooms, including a media area with an egg-shaped fireplace. There are also wraparound decks and a wooden boardwalk that leads to the beach.

The property is listed with Paul Brennan and Ronald White of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

