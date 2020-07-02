THE SCOOP

Once known by the Indian name Lusum, which may have meant “the farms,” Jericho was part of the large land purchase that Welsh settler Robert Williams made in 1648, according to a Newsday history of the area. The small farming community became a center of the Quaker religion and by 1692 the Quakers had named the community Jericho.

Today this central Nassau village draws homebuyers for its accessibility and its high-achieving schools. Three major roadways – the Long Island Expressway, Northern State Parkway and Jericho Turnpike – run through Jericho, which is close to the Hicksville LIRR station, and “makes it easy for commuters, and families can enjoy both North and South Shore beaches,” says Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson. “It’s kind of the heart of the Town of Oyster Bay.”

The Jericho School District has a stellar record. This year the 1,169-student high school placed 127th nationwide and 134th last year, according U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking. In 2018 the high school produced two finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search competition. The Jericho High School boys soccer team won the Long Island Class A Championship last fall. “Many people want to live in Jericho specifically for the schools,” Johnson says.

The community has four sections of homes, East Birchwood, West Birchwood, Oakwood Park and White Birch, says Mona Gold from Laffey Real Estate. “Jericho is very residential with sidewalks, where you can push baby carriages and kids can ride their bikes. It makes it easy to get to know your neighbors,” Gold says. The houses, built years ago, are primarily split levels, with some ranches. “Builders are buying existing homes and taking them down and building 3,500- to 4,500-square-foot homes,” Gold says.

The Milleridge Inn complex – a restaurant, an inn and quaint shops – is a Jericho landmark. Another is the Jericho Cider Mill. “Growing up, we couldn’t wait for fall so we could go to the cider mill for the best cider anywhere,” Johnson recalls. “An institution that’s been here for so long. It’s a great place, something different beyond big box stores.”

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 29 condos on the market ranging in price from $554,900 to $3,850,000.

SALE PRICES

Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 154 home sales with a median sale price of $890,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $620,000 and the high was $1,502,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 136 home sales with a median sale price of $895,000. The price range was $610,000 to $1,502,000. .

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area square miles 4

ZIP code 11753

Population 13,827

Median age 44.9

Median household income $161,771

Median home value $900,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Jericho and Syosset

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 42 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3,200,000

What’s not soaring in this Contemporary home, with six bedrooms, six full and two half-bathrooms in The Hamlet Estates is either sleek or beautifully appointed. Each bedroom has its own luxury bathroom and the master suite has two walk-in closets. Amenities include an elevator, a three-car garage, a finished basement, an outdoor kitchen, and an entertainer lover's backyard. Taxes are $63,644. Jaclyn Lerner, Graystone Properties, 516-667-0777.

$1,198,000

Located in the the West Birchwood community, this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Colonial offers approximately 2,700 square feet of living space. Features include an updated kitchen, a luxury master suite, a home office, and a manicured backyard with an in-ground pool. Taxes are $16,930. Craig Bell and Maxine Hollander, Realty Connect USA, 888-236-6319.

$544,900

In the Maple Run complex, this 1,866-square-foot condo features a two-story entryway, an attached one-car garage and two large sliding glass doors that lead to a paver block patio, all set on lush, matured grounds. Taxes are $19,594; monthly common charge $862. Todd Yovino, Island Advantage Realty, 631-351-6000.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,070,000

Address Yates Lane

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1959

Lot size .23 acre

Taxes $19,288

+/- list price -$205,000

Days on market 133

$920,000

Address Halsey Avenue

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1955

Lot size .17 acre

Taxes $10,431

+/- list price -$19,999

Days on market 144

$650,000

Address Cumberland Road

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1955

Lot size .15 acre

Taxes $14,604

+/- list price -$49,888

Days on market 111

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 98

Price range $554,900 to $3,850,000

Tax range $10,079 to $71,473