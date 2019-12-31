The Bridgehampton summer home of legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins recently sold for $12.5 million. The house, which was on the market for the first time in 40 years, originally listed for $14.995 million

Robbins, who was best known for his work on “West Side Story,” purchased the cottage and one-acre property in 1979 and bequeathed it to his foundation. He died in 1998.

The family who bought the house plan to use it and not tear it down, says Marilyn Clark of Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed the property with Frank Newbold and Martha Murray. “The foundation was very pleased about that, because the people had the ability to build an 8,000-square-foot house on that lot.”

“To find a buyer who would keep a beach cottage is pretty unique and special,” adds Clark. “They recognized how special it was because Jerome Robbins lived there, but I think they just fell in love with the charm of the place.”

Built in 1950, the two-story, 1,100-square-foot cottage has two bedrooms, 2½ baths, wraparound decks and a swimming pool, and boasts 118 feet of ocean beachfront.

The house has unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean to the south and Mecox Bay to the north, notes Clark. “It’s on a very special spot on the street.”

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Jerome Robbins Foundation which supports the performing arts.