It’s officially game, set, match on the sale of John McEnroe’s Southampton house.
The former tennis star finally sold the eight-bedroom home for $11.25 million, according to new data supplied by Brightwaters real estate information service LI Profiles. The house, which sits on a 2.17-acre property, was originally listed in May 2016 for $14.5 million before being reduced by $2 million in October, per Zillow.
Though McEnroe and his wife, musician Patty Smyth, received far less than the original asking price, a substantial profit was made on the original investment in the house. Property records show that McEnroe purchased the manse in May 1999 for $4.2 million.
The home, at 8,000 square feet, includes eight full bathrooms and two partial baths. The Sotheby’s International Realty listing says the house features a living room with vaulted ceilings, a library, office, a gym and a sunroom. The master suite boasts two bathrooms, a dressing room and French doors that open to a balcony.
The gated property, with deeded ocean beach access, features a gunite swimming pool and, of course, a tennis court.
