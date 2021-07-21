Tennis champ John McEnroe's former Gold Coast estate lists for $6.75M

A Gold Coast estate in Cove Neck with a star-studded history that was once home to tennis great John McEnroe and his ex-wife, actress Tatum O’Neal, is on the market for $6.75 million. It includes five separate buildings, one of which has a 12-seat movie theater.

Built in 1912 in the Georgian Colonial style by James S. Blackton, who owned the silent film company Vitagraph Studios, the Harbourwood estate had Theodore Roosevelt and Louis Comfort Tiffany for neighbors.

McEnroe bought it in 1982 and sold it to Grammy- and Oscar-award winning record producer Ric Wake in 2000.

The current owner, who asked not to be identified and is downsizing, bought the estate in 2010 and put in over $1 million in renovations, including the kitchen and 11 bathrooms, as well as the landscaping, pool and stucco siding on all five buildings, said listing agent Mike Pesce with The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team.

A gated entry leads to a circular driveway with a clocktower centerpiece surrounded by the buildings. These include the 10,000-square foot main residence with an elevator, gym, sauna and wine cellar large enough for a table and chairs. It also has a primary suite with walk-in closets, bathroom, fireplace and balcony. There are three additional ensuite bedrooms. Other features include a grand entrance, four fireplaces, eat-in-kitchen and a butler’s pantry. The house also features 8-foot doors and 10-foot ceilings on every floor, including the basement, Pesce said.

A separate building includes a ballroom with a wet bar, 12-seat movie theater, full kitchen, two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. A pool house has its own kitchen, full bath and game room. A one-bedroom cottage has a full bath, eat-in-kitchen, living room and laundry. And the four-car carriage house has an apartment with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The property also has an in-ground saltwater heated gunite pool with a built-in barbecue, sports court, full playground and generator.

The home is move-in ready, Pesce said. "Even the clocktower in the middle of the property works, which I’ve never seen in these North Shore houses," he said. "They spent a lot of money to get it working, which is just an example of how meticulously the homeowner maintains everything."

Total taxes, including village, are $110,079.