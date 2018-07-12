A Sands Point estate that once belonged to composer John Philip Sousa has been listed for sale at $9.85 million.

The estate, Wildbank, stretches 2.6 acres and includes a beach and deepwater dock. The six-bedroom, six-bath Colonial is 6,000 square feet and has two wine cellars. A loggia and balconies offer views of Long Island Sound and Manhattan.

"You get panoramic views from everywhere," said listing agent Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "You can see both the bridges and the New York City skyline."

The grounds also feature a four-car garage, guest quarters and tennis court.

Sousa was born in Washington, D.C., in 1854. He became leader of the United States Marine Band in 1880 and went on to fame as a composer and band leader. He composed "The Stars and Stripes Forever" in 1896. He died in 1932.

He lived on the property -- now a National Historic Landmark -- from 1915 to 1932.