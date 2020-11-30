Famous bankers, physicians and Bollywood actors have all resided at 204 Warner Ave., which also has the distinction of being one of the first homes built in Roslyn Heights.

The Victorian built in 1896 is on sale for $1,298,000.

The home was originally built for J.P. Morgan, who lived in it for several years before moving to Glen Cove. It was then sold to Morgan’s personal physician.

"For me personally, I love the finishing in the house," said Neil Ramlagan, the current owner. "It has this rich feeling. You could tell someone important built this house."

The home’s most recent famous occupant was Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who stayed in the home while promoting his movies state-side.

Since buying the building two years ago, Ramlagan has put in a new roof, plumbing and a central heating and air system. He’s also updated the kitchen, putting in a skylight and modern appliances and flooring. However, Ramlagan’s preserved much of the appeal the home had at the turn of the century, including the hardwood floors and two fireplaces, as well as the overall design.

The three-story home features seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, in addition to a spacious living room boasting 10-foot ceilings. Homeowners can relax in the library or cozy den. The corner property sits on 9,766 square feet, with taxes at $23,174.