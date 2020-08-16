Tips to reduce the clutter in your kid's room

When people swooningly say "It's the little things in life ...," they're clearly not parents talking about the endless blocks, crayons, hair scrunchies and folded notes that spill out of kids' spaces and into every other room of the house. Rather than nagging your kid to clean his room every other day, try tackling the clutter at its source by investing in a generic piece of furniture, such as a computer armoire, and customizing it to suit your child's possessions, habits and style.

Accessorize beyond basic white. Kids love color, so why should you paint a storage armoire basic white? Because these days it's so easy to find containers in eye-popping brights. Keeping color to the portable storage and bulletin boards means the same armoire is just as useful through several room redecorations — or several kids.

Make it a teen's dream. Give a teenager's armoire personality and practicality by filling the largest space in back with a cork board covered in a funky fabric. Cut cork from the roll, staple fabric around the cork, and pop the board into place. Choose colorful bins that coordinate with the fabric to pull the look together. Bins placed on the top shelf are a great place to store less-used or off-season items, such as swimsuits.

Create a box set. Inexpensive wooden box sets can be painted any color and are perfect for holding hair doodads, electronics and notes from friends. Using labels that insert into metal holders means labels can change as storage needs evolve. The top surface of the stacked boxes also serves as display space for trophies or collectibles.

Hang out in style. Keep track of necklaces and other hanging items on unfinished peg racks that you can paint. They simply screw into the armoire. Remember that where there's jewelry storage, there's a girl looking in a mirror — so be sure to outfit the armoire with a gazing glass.

Look for smarter ideas to customize space. Repurpose an unused feature into a clever organizer. The handy pullout drawer made to hold a computer keyboard easily converts to a storage drawer fitted with two sets of compartmentalized containers. Using clear plastic instead of opaque allows you to see small earrings, rings and barrettes at the bottom of the pile.

Cater to busy bees. Youngsters are all about toys, games and art supplies. An armoire command central keeps pieces in place while vertical surfaces provide display space. Hot-glue painted cork board to the inside back and inside one door to create a gallery for your child's masterpieces. Painting the cork the same color as the walls provides a calm, coordinated backdrop for colorful artwork.

Keep the paintings coming with easy-to-reach roller paper. Install eye hooks beneath the top shelf; hold paper on a dowel cut about 4 inches longer than the roll. Use plastic containers to hold pencils, paintbrushes and chalk, and include a clear bin for glue, scissors and paint. Reserve the top shelf for toys used less often, and make the bottom bins home to daily favorites.

Embrace the "bin there, done that" mentality. Kids looking for things tend to reach back, pull out and throw on the floor until the correct item is found. Stop bad habits. Translucent bins on pull-out platforms allow little guys to get a good look before grabbing. Be thoughtful when buying bins: inventory toys, then get bins that fit the toys.

Bring organization to chaos using drawers. Built-in drawers hold the biggest items, such as trucks, stuffed animals, robots and dinosaurs. Label each drawer with letter stencils; for kids who are too young to read, paint pictures of the items that go inside (use paint pens for detail).

Chalk it up with chalkboard paint. An armoire door coated with chalkboard paint serves double duty. Cover the panel areas of the door, or if your door is flat, simply mark off the borders with painter's tape before painting. Be sure chalk has a home right next to the board.