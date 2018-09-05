What some want to see 'up and down Main Street' in Kings Park
The goal of a revitalization plan for Kings Park is to enable new building in the area, including businesses and affordable housing.
THE SCOOP
In Kings Park — a hamlet with parks and beaches as well as a downtown area — plans are in place to make Main Street more vibrant.
“The community came up with a revitalization plan for the downtown, and it's starting to be implemented now,” says Adam Wood, vice president of the Kings Park Chamber of Commerce. Wood says that beginning in 2015, meetings were held as part of a community-led "visioning" process facilitated by Vision Long Island.
The goal is to add a sewer system throughout the downtown district that would enable new building in the area, including businesses and affordable housing. In addition to much-improved walkability and significant aesthetic changes, Wood says, “We hope we will see mixed-use properties up and down Main Street and downtown.”
Though the sewer project has been delayed after legislation failed to pass in Albany, local business owners have independently made beautification efforts. The Town of Smithtown also recently approved the purchase of two Kings Park properties to convert into municipal parking lots needed for downtown growth.
“A lot of positive things are happening that will revitalize the landscape of Kings Park and the downtown facilities,” says longtime resident George McKnight of Century 21 McKnight Realtors.
A new rental complex, Hudson Place at Kings Park, will offer 36 one- and two-bedroom apartments along Indian Head Road.
The hamlet features a wide range of housing styles, including Colonials, ranches, Capes, split-levels, Contemporaries, condos and co-ops, McKnight says. Prices typically range from around $350,000 to $750,000, he adds. “There is great variation as far as house size, depending on economics and needs,” McKnight says.
The addition of new housing as part of the revitilzation would be "a tremendous opportunity for our young to stay in Kings Park," says Paul Musso of Realty Connect USA, who adds that there have also been recent subdivisions built in the area.
Kings Park is home to Sunken Meadow State Park and Nissequogue River State Park and marina. Kings Park Bluff, known locally as "The Bluff," offers boat launches and access to Long Island Sound.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There is one condo on the market, for $650,000, and two co-ops, for $219,999 and $234,999.
SALES PRICES
Between Aug. 1, 2017, and Aug. 29, 2018, there were 186 home sales, with a median sale price of $441,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $241,900 and the high was $890,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 165 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $158,000 to $996,000.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend Kings Park High School.
OTHER STATS
Town: Smithtown
Area: 6.0 square miles
ZIP code: 11754
Population: 17,282
Median age: 43.3
Median household income: $97,632
Median home value: $452,500*
LIRR to NYC: 67 to 79 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $391
School district: Kings Park
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$355,000
Old Country Road
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Built: 1965
Lot size: 0.25 acres
Taxes: $9,540
Price change: +$100
Days on the market: 78
$474,000
Ashland Drive
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Built: 1962
Lot size: 0.32 acres
Taxes: $10,885
Price change: - $5,000
Days on the market: 114
$595,000
Mountain Laurel Lane
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 1974
Lot size: 0.37 acres
Taxes: $13,368
Price change: - $4,000
Days on the market: 156
NOW ON THE MARKET
$374,990
This Cape, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room with hardwood floors and a bay window, an eat-in kitchen and a basement. The 0.23-acre property, with taxes of $7,079, includes a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Paul Musso and Maureen Murino, Realty Connect USA, 516-606-4728
$530,000
This Colonial, offering four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, features an open floor plan with a living room, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The master suite has a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. The 0.16-acre property includes a finished basement and an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $8,986. Frank Antonelli, Keller Williams Elite, 631-860-1082
$739,900
This four-bedroom Colonial, with two full bathrooms and two half-baths, includes a kitchen with radiant heated floors, a two-story den with a fireplace, and a main level master suite. The 92-by-160-foot property includes a 1,900-square-foot unfinished basement and an attached 2 1/2-car garage. Taxes: $19,496. Ken Coleman and James Clark, Signature Premier Properties, 516-359-7505, 516-241-3996
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 49
Price range $385,900-$1,249,999
Tax range $5,299-$20,000
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.