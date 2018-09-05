THE SCOOP

In Kings Park — a hamlet with parks and beaches as well as a downtown area — plans are in place to make Main Street more vibrant.

“The community came up with a revitalization plan for the downtown, and it's starting to be implemented now,” says Adam Wood, vice president of the Kings Park Chamber of Commerce. Wood says that beginning in 2015, meetings were held as part of a community-led "visioning" process facilitated by Vision Long Island.

The goal is to add a sewer system throughout the downtown district that would enable new building in the area, including businesses and affordable housing. In addition to much-improved walkability and significant aesthetic changes, Wood says, “We hope we will see mixed-use properties up and down Main Street and downtown.”

Though the sewer project has been delayed after legislation failed to pass in Albany, local business owners have independently made beautification efforts. The Town of Smithtown also recently approved the purchase of two Kings Park properties to convert into municipal parking lots needed for downtown growth.

“A lot of positive things are happening that will revitalize the landscape of Kings Park and the downtown facilities,” says longtime resident George McKnight of Century 21 McKnight Realtors.

A new rental complex, Hudson Place at Kings Park, will offer 36 one- and two-bedroom apartments along Indian Head Road.

The hamlet features a wide range of housing styles, including Colonials, ranches, Capes, split-levels, Contemporaries, condos and co-ops, McKnight says. Prices typically range from around $350,000 to $750,000, he adds. “There is great variation as far as house size, depending on economics and needs,” McKnight says.

The addition of new housing as part of the revitilzation would be "a tremendous opportunity for our young to stay in Kings Park," says Paul Musso of Realty Connect USA, who adds that there have also been recent subdivisions built in the area.

Kings Park is home to Sunken Meadow State Park and Nissequogue River State Park and marina. Kings Park Bluff, known locally as "The Bluff," offers boat launches and access to Long Island Sound.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market, for $650,000, and two co-ops, for $219,999 and $234,999.

SALES PRICES

Between Aug. 1, 2017, and Aug. 29, 2018, there were 186 home sales, with a median sale price of $441,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $241,900 and the high was $890,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 165 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $158,000 to $996,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Kings Park High School.

OTHER STATS

Town: Smithtown

Area: 6.0 square miles

ZIP code: 11754

Population: 17,282

Median age: 43.3

Median household income: $97,632

Median home value: $452,500*

LIRR to NYC: 67 to 79 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: Kings Park

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$355,000

Old Country Road

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1965

Lot size: 0.25 acres

Taxes: $9,540

Price change: +$100

Days on the market: 78

$474,000

Ashland Drive

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1962

Lot size: 0.32 acres

Taxes: $10,885

Price change: - $5,000

Days on the market: 114

$595,000

Mountain Laurel Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1974

Lot size: 0.37 acres

Taxes: $13,368

Price change: - $4,000

Days on the market: 156

NOW ON THE MARKET

$374,990

This Cape, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room with hardwood floors and a bay window, an eat-in kitchen and a basement. The 0.23-acre property, with taxes of $7,079, includes a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Paul Musso and Maureen Murino, Realty Connect USA, 516-606-4728

$530,000

This Colonial, offering four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, features an open floor plan with a living room, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The master suite has a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. The 0.16-acre property includes a finished basement and an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $8,986. Frank Antonelli, Keller Williams Elite, 631-860-1082

$739,900

This four-bedroom Colonial, with two full bathrooms and two half-baths, includes a kitchen with radiant heated floors, a two-story den with a fireplace, and a main level master suite. The 92-by-160-foot property includes a 1,900-square-foot unfinished basement and an attached 2 1/2-car garage. Taxes: $19,496. Ken Coleman and James Clark, Signature Premier Properties, 516-359-7505, 516-241-3996

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 49

Price range $385,900-$1,249,999

Tax range $5,299-$20,000