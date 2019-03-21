A modern Kings Point home comes with an indoor lap pool and a yard with multiple bars that surround an outdoor pool. It is on the market for $2.998 million.

The six-bedroom home was built in 1979. The current owners designed it with Great Neck-based Blum and Fitzsimmons Architects "with a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright," says Shawn Rogol of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Mollie Grossman.

"It's a very resort feel," Rogol says of the .92-acre property.

The home is a block from Little Neck Bay.