A Kings Point house designed by noted architect Myron Goldfinger is on the market for $2,488,888.

Known for his modernist style that features curved roof lines, Goldfinger designed many hotels and resorts in beachfront communities. An Old Brookville mansion he designed is featured as Jordan Belfort's home in the 2013 movie "Wolf of Wall Street," starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The home for sale also is a contemporary design filled with glass. The five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home, which is on just under one acre, has an open floor plan, two-story living room, marble floors, a semicircular deck and a basement playroom, gym and sauna.

It is listed with Lin Pin of Lin Pan Realty.